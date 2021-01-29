The Senior Bowl has maybe never been more significant than it is this year.

With the NFL combine not taking place this offseason due to COVID-19 concerns, the Senior Bowl is one of the only times some draft prospects will be able to showcase their skills. This year, 136 seniors across college football were selected to participate in this week's practices and Saturday's game, which will be coached by the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins' coaching staffs.

Several players have stood out during this week's preparation, from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning. And while new Broncos general manager George Paton didn't attend the Senior Bowl, Denver did send several scouts to watch this week's practices and game.

The result of Saturday's game means little in the grand scheme of things, but it might be an opportunity to see a few future Broncos play. Here are five players to keep an eye on Saturday:

Mac Jones, quarterback

Team: American

School: Alabama

Draft stock: Rounds 1-2

Analysis: Jones has been the top quarterback at the Senior Bowl and is currently considered one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class behind only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson. Jones helped Alabama to win the 2020-21 national championship, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Richie Grant, defensive back

Team: American

School: Central Florida

Draft stock: Rounds 2-4

Analysis: Grant's stock has risen after an impressive performance during practices this week, having gone from a Day 3 (rounds 4-7) prospect to possibly Day 2 (rounds 2-3). Grant played safety at UCF, totaling 290 tackles and 10 interceptions in 46 games played.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back

Team: National

School: Oklahoma

Draft stock: Rounds 3-5

Analysis: Stevenson is considered one of the top running backs at the Senior Bowl, along with Alabama's Najee Harris Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and North Carolina's Michael Carter. What's intriguing about Stevenson is he could be a contributor early on in his career because he is a power back. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 227 pounds with 4.5s speed. He rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns in only six games in 2020.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, defensive back

Team: American

School: Syracuse

Draft stock: Rounds 2-3

Analysis: Melifonwu could play multiple positions in the NFL, having played just about every position in the secondary at Syracuse. At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, he would be a good fit in Vic Fangio's defense and someone the Broncos might consider in the second round. In 2020, he totaled 54 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.

Baron Browning, linebacker

Team: National

School: Ohio State

Draft stock: Rounds 2-4

Analysis: Browning was one of the best linebackers in college football in 2020, helping Ohio State reach the national title game. He isn't someone who will go in the first round like Penn State's Micah Parsons — who the Broncos might select at No. 9 — but he could be available in the second, third or fourth round. He totaled 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 31 games played for the Buckeyes.

Other notable players to watch

National Team: DB Tre Brown (Oklahoma), DB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota), OL Jake Curhan (California), QB Ian Book (Notre Dame), RB Michael Carter (North Carolina), RB Najee Harris (Alabama), WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)

American Team: DB Jacoby Stevens (LSU), DB Robert Rochell (Central Arkansas), EDGE William Bradley-King (Baylor), LB Jabril Cox (LSU) LB Monty Rice (Georgia), OL Deonte Brown (Alabama), RB Kylin Hill (Mississippi State)