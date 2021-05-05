The Broncos are on the hunt for a right tackle.

With Ja'Wuan James tearing his Achilles in an off-site workout Tuesday, Denver is searching for a veteran right tackle to compete for the starting spot with Calvin Anderson next season. There are several good free agent options that may even be cheaper than the $10 million James was going to cost in 2021, including one player who started eight games for Denver last season.

Five players the Broncos should consider to replace James:

Dennis Kelly, Tennessee Titans

2020 salary: $5.75 million

Analysis: Kelly is already set to meet with the Broncos soon and is likely to be a top candidate. He started 16 games at right tackle last season for the Titans, but rarely practiced toward the end of the season due to a knee injury. He's mostly been a backup during his eight years in the NFL, but has made 47 career starts. He'd make for a good veteran presence at 31 years old. Pro Football Focus graded him the 50th best tackle (left or right) in the NFL last year, with a 65.9 overall grade.

Bobby Massie, Chicago Bears

2020 salary: $8 million

Analysis: Massie is another tackle the Broncos have set a meeting with after he became a free agent in the offseason. He's a seven-year starter at right tackle, the past five years for the Bears. He missed the second half of the season with a knee injury, but was expected to return if Chicago made the playoffs. PFF ranked him the 36th best tackle last year with a 72.6 grade.

Rick Wagner, Green Bay Packers

2020 salary: $5.5 million

Analysis: Wagner might be the best option among those listed as he's started 96 games in his seven-year career. He started nine games for Green Bay last season and didn't commit a single penalty in 608 snaps. He was ranked the 23rd best tackle by PFF, with a 78.2 grade.

Charles Leno Jr., Chicago Bears

2020 salary: $7.9 million

Analysis: Leno is the most talented of the group, having been Chicago's starter at left tackle the past six years and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. Leno was released by Chicago Monday and will likely have plenty of suitors willing to pay top dollar. But he hasn't played right tackle his entire NFL career. PFF ranked him as the 28th best tackle, with a 74.9 grade.

Demar Dotson, Denver Broncos

2020 salary: $1.15 million

Analysis: Dotson is Denver's last resort as the 35-year-old started eight games at right tackle for the team last season. The Broncos are familiar with Dotson and know they could probably get him for cheap, making him a real possibility to return next season. He ranked 41st by PFF, with a 70.8 grade.