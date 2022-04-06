DENVER — The Broncos don't currently have a first round pick for the upcoming NFL Draft, which will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
If the Broncos stay put, their first pick won't come until the second round with the 64th selection, which is the last pick of the second round. Still, there's good value in the second round, as the Broncos have proven recently by landing strong players in running back Javonte Williams in 2021 and wide receiver Courtland Sutton in 2018.
Here are five potential targets for the Broncos in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft:
Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
It's no secret the Broncos are in the market for an offensive tackle, specifically at right tackle. Lucas was a four-year starter at right tackle at Washington State, but could also transition to guard if needed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. Lucas is considered one of the best pass blockers in the draft, which might intrigue the Broncos as they hope to protect quarterback Russell Wilson. Lucas did meet with the Broncos as one of their top 30 visits ahead of the draft.
Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
This year's draft is full of talented EDGE players and the Broncos are certain to draft one at some point. Bonitto was one of the premier pass rushers in college football the past two seasons at Oklahoma, totaling 26.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 2020 and 2021 combined. Pro Football Focus gave him a 92.6 pass rushing grade in 2021, which was the second highest in college football. He is expected to be taken anywhere from early second round to late third round.
Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State
Linebacker is another spot the Broncos are sure to add depth at and Andersen is one of the more intriguing prospects at the position. Andersen is versatile, starting his career as a running back and playing quarterback as a sophomore. But he also started all four years at linebacker, totaling 147 tackles his senior season. Andersen could also be available in the third or fourth rounds.
Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Broncos GM George Paton has made it clear that he can never have too many cornerbacks, which means one will likely be drafted by the Broncos this April. Emerson has the ideal frame of an NFL corner, listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and was an elite shutdown corner at Mississippi State. He totaled 152 tackles, 15 passes defensed and one interception in his three-year career. Emerson, though, could be taken higher due to his potential.
Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Without Noah Fant, the Broncos are searching for a No. 2 tight end next to Albert Okwuegbunam and who better than the hometown kid? A Fort Morgan, Colo. native, McBride is arguably the best tight end in the draft after winning the Mackey Award his senior season at Colorado State. In 2021, he totaled 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and one touchdown. Though, if the Broncos want McBride, they might have to move up in the second round to land him.