All of Broncos Country wants to know who new general manager George Paton is taking ninth overall in the NFL draft the night of April 29.
But what about at No. 40 on April 30?
There are several players who the Broncos could take on Day 2 who would make a serious impact in Denver next season and beyond. Here's five of those players Paton and the Broncos should consider taking in the second round with pick 40:
Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
Browning makes sense for several reasons. The first being that linebacker is one of Denver's top priorities this draft, and if it doesn't take Penn State's Micah Parsons in the first round, Browning would be a nice consolation prize in the second.
In four years at Ohio State, Browning totaled 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He's played inside and outside in his career, meaning he could be a versatile player in coach Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense.
Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
In ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, Joseph is the Broncos' selection in the second round and for good reason. With Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley, Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn all assumedly going in the first round, Joseph is one of the best corners who will likely be available come Day 2.
In his lone season at Kentucky after transferring from LSU, Joseph totaled a team-high four interceptions. Despite the additions of Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby this offseason, the Broncos need to pick up a corner this draft and Joseph could be a steal in the second round.
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
If the Broncos go corner in the second round and it's not Joseph, Samuel might be the next best option. At 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, Samuel isn't the biggest guy in the draft, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in athletic ability.
He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and totaled three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2020 at Florida State. He's also the son of two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel.
Richie Grant, S, UCF
The Broncos don't just need depth at corner in the secondary, either. Safety is certainly a top priority as well and Grant is considered by many as No. 2 player at the position in this year's class, behind only TCU's Trevon Moehrig.
Grant was one of UCF's top playmakers during his four years, recording 189 career tackles, 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. Grant is also the type of player who could play immediately, helping relieve some pressure off veterans Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.
Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
Out of the five players listed, Perkins is maybe the least likely choice, but will more than likely be available at pick 40 or later in the second round if the Broncos choose to move back.
But Perkins is probably worth taking a chance on, as he was one of the best edge rushers in the country last season despite missing half the season for suspension. In only six games, he totaled 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 23 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the only EDGE player in the draft to receive 90-plus grades in both run defense and pass rushing last season.