Patrick Surtain II is heading to Denver, with the Broncos picking the Alabama cornerback ninth overall in the NFL Draft Thursday night.
Here's three things to know about the newest Bronco:
His dad played 11 years in the NFL
Surtain's father, Patrick Surtain Sr., played cornerback for 11 years in the NFL, being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 1998 draft. He played seven seasons in Miami and four in Kansas City, totaling 37 interceptions in his career. Surtain was also coached by his father in high school.
Three-year starter at Alabama
Surtain was a three-year starter at Alabama and a part of the 2020-21 national championship team. He recorded 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions in his three years. In 2020, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and was selected as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Ranked No. 1 CB in the country in high school
A product out of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Surtain was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the country out of high school by 247Sports.com. He helped American Heritage win back-to-back state titles his junior and senior seasons and was a 2017 All-USA Florida Football First Team honoree by USA Today as a senior.
