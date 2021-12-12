DENVER — The Broncos (7-6) took care of business against the Lions (1-11-1) Sunday at Empower Field, crushing Detroit 38-10.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Denver's fast start
The Broncos jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game for the first time this season.
They went 75 yards on 11 plays on their first possession, capped with a 5-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Javonte Williams. And they went 74 yards on 12 plays on their second drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown by running back Melvin Gordon. Denver had 11 first downs and 149 yards of offense — 82 of which came on the ground — in the first quarter.
Gordon, Williams run over Detroit
Gordon and Williams were dominant for the Broncos Sunday, combining to rush for 184 yards and score four total touchdowns. Gordon rushed the ball 24 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 15 attempts for 73 yards and one touchdown and also had one reception for 10 yards and a score.
It was the Broncos' second best rushing performance of the season, behind only Dallas in Week 9 when they rushed for 190 yards.
Dre'Mont Jones has big day
Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones had one of the best games of his career, totaling two sacks and three tackles for loss, which are the most in a single game in his career. His two sacks were the second most in his three-year career, recording 2.5 against the Lions as a rookie in 2019. In one series alone Sunday, Jones had a sack on first down, a tackle for loss on second down and a pass batted down on fourth down.
As a whole, the Broncos' defense was mostly solid Sunday, holding the Lions to 316 total yards. The Broncos also forced two turnovers — a fumble recovered by rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and an interception by safety Justin Simmons, his fifth of the season.