DENVER — The Broncos (7-10) lost their season finale 28-24 Saturday to the Chiefs (12-5).
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Gordon's costly fumble
Winning 21-20 with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, running back Melvin Gordon had one of the most costly fumbles of his career.
At the Chiefs' 9-yard-line, the Broncos were looking to take a commanding lead when Gordon fumbled the ball and it was subsequently picked up by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and returned 86 yards for a touchdown. Gordon had a similar play in Week 10, fumbling against the Eagles which was returned 88 yards for a touchdown.
Lock runs wild
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock ran wild on the Chiefs Saturday, scoring two touchdowns on the ground in the first half. His first came in the first quarter from 5 yards out and his second in the second quarter from 23 yards.
Lock ran for a total of 35 yards on the ground, the second-most of his career. The Broncos ran for 191 yards on the ground Saturday, with Gordon leading the way with 110 yards and one touchdown.
Field goal decision
Trailing 28-21 with 4:41 remaining, coach Vic Fangio chose to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 9 at the Chiefs' 13-yard-line. Kicker Brandon McManus made the field goal to cut it to a four-point deficit, but it was an odd decision considering the Broncos were going to have to score a touchdown either way.
The Chiefs were able to run the clock out after the field goal, with the Broncos not having another offensive possession.
