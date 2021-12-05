KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos lost their 12th straight to the Chiefs Sunday night, losing 22-9.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Long drive ends in no points
Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Broncos went on a 20-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up 11:07 of the clock. The Broncos were able to convert on two fourth downs before being stuffed on fourth and two at Kansas City's 8-yard-line, resulting in zero points. It was the Broncos' longest drive of the season and the first 20-play drive since 2016 that didn't result in points in the NFL.
The Broncos offense struggled most of the night, totaling 356 yards. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was 22 of 40 for 257 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown.
Surtain gets fourth interception
Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II recorded his fourth interception of the season Sunday night, picking off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a pass that went through the hands of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Surtain now has the most interceptions by a Broncos rookie in their first NFL season.
The Broncos defense stood their ground most of the night, holding the Chiefs to 269 yards.
Spencer's muffed punt dooms Broncos
Broncos receiver and kick returner Diontae Spencer muffed a punt on the final play of the third quarter, giving the Chiefs the ball at the Broncos' 16-yard-line. It appeared Spencer was run into by a Kansas City players, but the officials ruled that a Broncos player blocked the Chiefs defender into Spencer resulting in the fumble.
Chiefs only came up with three points, but that would be enough as the Broncos offense continued to struggle to move the ball. For the Broncos special teams unit, it was another blunder in a season full of errors on the third side of the ball.