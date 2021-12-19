DENVER — The Broncos (7-7) lost to the Bengals (8-6) Sunday at Empower Field, after an abysmal offensive performance.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Bridgewater carted off
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field halfway through the third quarter with a head injury after diving for a first down. Bridgewater laid on the field not moving for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher. He had movement in all his extremities and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock, who went 6 of 12 for 88 yards and one touchdown. Bridgewater finished 12 of 22 for 98 yards.
Lock's big mistake
Facing a second and goal from the 9-yard-line and trailing 15-10, Lock made the biggest mistake of the game, keeping the ball on a zone read and fumbling into the hands of the Bengals. The play wasn't blown dead there, as the Bengals defender returned the ball 30 yards before he fumbled and the Broncos recovered. But after review, the officials ruled the Bengals defender was down by contact before fumbling the ball.
The Broncos were unable to get that close to the end zone again, squandering one of their few opportunities to take the lead.
End of half debacle
Tied at 3, the Broncos drove down the field in hopes of taking a lead into halftime. Denver was able to move the ball to the Cincinnati 33-yard-line before kicker Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining.
Instead of taking a knee, the Bengals completed a 19-yard pass to set up a 58-yard field goal that gave them a 6-3 lead heading into the locker room. Entering Sunday, the Broncos were 0-6 when trailing at the half.