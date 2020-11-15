Not even close.
The Broncos fell to 3-6 Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, 37-12. After trailing just 10-6 at the half, the Raiders dominated the Broncos in the second half, outscoring Denver 27-6. The Broncos have lost three of their last four games and face the 6-3 Dolphins, 6-2 Saints and 8-1 Chiefs in the next three weeks.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Lock remains turnover machine
Quarterback Drew Lock continued to struggle, going 23 of 47 for 257 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Lock did appear to play through a rib injury, wincing in pain after a couple of big hits in the second quarter.
Lock's four interceptions were all poor decisions, misreading the Raiders' coverage. The first was into triple coverage and overthrown right to Jeff Heath. The second was forced to Jerry Jeudy over the middle and jumped by Heath. The fourth was another throw right to the defense late in the fourth quarter. And the third was thrown off his back foot and right to Carl Nassib.
Lock has thrown 10 interceptions and only seven touchdowns this season.
Patrick disqualified for punch
The Raiders may have crushed the Broncos on Sunday, but there certainly hasn't been any love lost between these two AFC West rivals.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Broncos trailing 23-6, wide receiver Tim Patrick got into a scuffle with a couple of Raiders defensive backs. Patrick threw a punch and was disqualified with the Raiders' Isaiah Johnson, who also threw a punch. Patrick's penalty cost the Broncos what would have been a first down, exemplifying a day that showed Denver's youth. Denver committed seven penalties and turned the ball over four times.
Callahan the lone bright spot
Broncos' starting cornerback Bryce Callahan was impressive in his return to the field. The former Chicago Bear and first-year Bronco missed last week's game due to an ankle injury, but it didn't appear Callahan missed a beat. He had three tackles and one pass breakup, which all came on third downs.
Callahan, along with left tackle Garett Bolles, are likely the Broncos' best chance at making the Pro Bowl.