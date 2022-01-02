INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In one of their most disappointing performances of the season, the Broncos (7-9) lost 34-13 to the Chargers (9-7) Sunday, effectively ending their postseason hopes with one game remaining.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Eliminated from playoffs
The Broncos' loss Sunday officially eliminated them from the playoffs, marking the sixth-straight season Denver has missed the postseason. And with their ninth loss, it's the fifth-straight losing season — the worst losing streak since 1963-1972.
Entering Sunday, the Broncos had only a .1% chance to make the playoffs, needing several other teams to lose this week and in Week 18, while also winning their final two games. The Broncos will finish their season against the Chiefs next Sunday at Empower Field.
Failed trick play
The Broncos haven't run many trick plays this season, but offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed one up in the second quarter facing a fourth and goal at the 2-yard-line. The play started with quarterback Drew Lock handing it off to running back Mike Boone who flipped it to wide receiver Kendall Hinton on a reverse. Hinton, who was hit as he threw, then threw it short to Lock who was tackled a yard short of the goal line.
Trailing 10-0 at the time, coming up short proved costly for the Broncos who struggled on offense all day.
Special teams blunders
Down 14 players to COVID-19, the Broncos had a good chunk of practice squad players on special teams Sunday and it showed. The Chargers opened the game with a 47-yard return, setting them up with good field position on their opening touchdown drive.
Broncos returner Diontae Spencer also had a rough day, muffing a punt in the second quarter at the Broncos' 49-yard-line, which again set the Chargers up for another touchdown with a short field.
And finally, the nail in the coffin was a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Chargers up 27-6.
