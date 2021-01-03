The Broncos (5-11) lost their season finale to the Raiders (8-8) Sunday, 32-31, finishing last in the AFC West for the second time in the last four seasons.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Defense avoids history with four takeaways
Coming into Sunday's game, the Broncos defense looked to set the franchise record for the least number of turnovers created in a season at 12. The record was 13, set in 2008.
But the Broncos avoided making history Sunday, as they came up with four turnovers to bring their season total to 16. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia forced a fumble in the second quarter and it was recovered by safety Kareem Jackson. Safety Justin Simmons came up with his fifth interception of the season in the third quarter off a tipped pass. Ojemudia forced his fourth career fumble in the third quarter with cornerback Parnell Motley recovering it. And safety Kareem Jackson got his 19th career interception and first this season in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos' 16 turnovers ranks 30th in the NFL. Simmons, meanwhile, has 16 career interceptions, which is second in franchise history by a safety in the first five seasons behind only Champ Bailey, who had 18.
But when it needed one most, it came up short. The Raiders drove 77 yards in 1:23 to score the winning touchdown and 2-point conversion.
Lock doesn't turn it over in season finale
Quarterback Drew Lock, who leads the league in interceptions this season, didn't turn the ball over for the first time this season since the season opener. Lock has thrown 15 interceptions and fumbled three times this season.
Lock was efficient, going 25 of 41 for 339 yards and two touchdowns. His 103.6 passer rating was the second highest this season and third highest of his career.
Jeudy finds redemption
After a career-high five drops last week against the Charger, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy bounced back in style, coming up with the go-ahead touchdown.
Jeudy had five receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown. His single score came on a 92-yard pass from Lock, who find him wide open over the middle of the field. Jeudy caught the pass in stride and took it the rest of the way down the sideline for the score. Jeudy's 140 yards are his most, having 125 against Atlanta in Week 9.
JERRY JEUDY IS FLYING pic.twitter.com/8OfHblLKZ5— PFF (@PFF) January 4, 2021