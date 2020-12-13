The Denver Broncos (5-8) beat the Carolina Panthers (4-9) 32-27 Sunday, after a career day from quarterback Drew Lock and despite a depleted defensive secondary.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Lock finds groove
Lock statistically had one of the best games of his career against the Panthers, going 21 of 27 for 280 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had passer rating of 149.5 — the highest of his career. His four touchdown passes were also the highest of his career.
Lock came into Sunday with a career-high passer rating of 136, which he set last season during Week 14 when he was 22 of 27 for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
With only three games left to play, Lock will likely need to continue to play the way he did Sunday if he wants to solidify himself as the starter in 2021.
Spencer sparks Broncos
After missing the last two games and being on the COVID-19 list since Nov. 27, kick returner Diontae Spencer made an emphatic return to the Broncos on Sunday.
Spencer took the first Carolina punt in the first quarter for an 83-yard touchdown, sparking an early 6-0 Broncos lead. It was Denver's first punt return for a touchdown since Nov. 8, 2015, when Omar Bolden also had an 83-yard touchdown return against the Colts.
Defense bends, breaks occasionally
Down its three starting cornerbacks in A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan and Essang Bassey as well as backup Duke Dawson who was injured in the first quarter, the Broncos defense bent and broke occasionally Sunday.
Denver was able to come up with two big red-zone stops, holding Carolina to a field goal in the second quarter to keep it a two-possession game and did so again in the fourth quarter with 5:12 remaining to keep the Broncos up 25-20.
But then, the defense broke, giving up a 28-second touchdown drive with 3:26 remaining to make it a five-point game. But the defense responded, turning the Panthers over on downs with 1:56 to go to seal the win. The Broncos had four sacks and gave up 370 total yards.