The Broncos didn't stand a chance.

With all four quarterbacks out due to third-stringer Jeff Driskel testing positive Thursday and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles being ruled ineligible by the NFL as close contacts, Denver played the Saints with no quarterback Sunday. This, of course, resulted in a 31-3 loss.

Here's three takeaways from the game:

The Broncos are better with a QB than without

Surprise: The Broncos are better with a quarterback than without one, after having to start undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton.

Hinton gave it his best shot, finding out he would play QB for Denver just 24 hours before the game. Hinton completed only one pass for the Broncos on Sunday, going 1 of 9 for 13 yards and two interceptions. Hinton, a former quarterback and wide receiver at Wake Forest, was signed to the Broncos practice squad Nov. 4. He was never expected to play for the Broncos, let alone play quarterback.

Running back Phillip Lindsay technically got the start at quarterback, taking the first three snaps of the game and playing a lot of wildcat for the Broncos. Lindsay left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Denver finished with 112 total yards.

Defense runs out of gas

With the Saints possessing the ball for 35:33, the Broncos eventually ran out of steam after holding New Orleans scoreless in the first quarter.

The Broncos held Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in check through the air, but couldn't stop the rushing attack, allowing 229 rushing yards. The Saints finished with 291 total yards. Last week against the Dolphins, the Broncos held them to 223 total yards, with only 56 coming on the ground.

Why not postpone?

With the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game being postponed from Thursday, Nov. 26, to Tuesday, Dec. 1, many have wondered why the Broncos game wasn't also postponed. With the Ravens having up to 12 players test positive for COVID, their situation was ruled an "outbreak" by the league. According to the NFL's policy, games will not be postponed for a competitive disadvantage, such as Denver's.

Still, considering Lindsay was injured during the game while being forced to play quarterback, it makes little sense to not have pushed the game back. The NFL has postponed 16 games this season.