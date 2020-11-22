Following arguably their worst performance of the season a week ago, the Denver Broncos (4-6) had maybe their most complete game of the season Sunday, beating the Miami Dolphins (6-4) 20-13.

Here's three takeaways from the game:

Fangio vs rookie QBs

In Vic Fangio's 19 years of coaching in the NFL as a defensive coordinator and coach, he's faced a rookie quarterback 26 times. After Sunday's win over the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, he's 18-8 in those games.

Fangio went after the Alabama product, sacking him four times and forcing seven hurries. Tagovailoa was benched early in the fourth quarter, finishing the game 11 of 20 for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Lock's roller-coaster ride

After starting 0 of 6 with an interception, Drew Lock finished Sunday's game 18 of 30 for 270 yards. Lock looked great at times, hitting rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant in stride several times for big gains. But he missed K.J. Hamler twice on deep balls.

Lock's status coming into Sunday was questionable, after suffering bruised ribs against the Raiders. He was limited Thursday and Friday.

Gordon, Lindsay provide balance

Entering Sunday ranked 19th in the league in rushing offense, averaging 106.6 yards on the ground per game, the Broncos found their groove running the ball against the Dolphins.

Melvin Gordon rushed 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns, but had an almost costly fumble when he lost the ball going into the end zone that gave the Dolphins the ball at the 1-yard line down seven with 5:13 remaining. Lindsay rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries. Lock added 23 yards, giving the Broncos a 189-yard performance on the ground.