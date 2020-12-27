The Broncos' comeback came up short Sunday against the Chargers, falling 19-16 and are now 5-10.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Herbert upends Lock's comeback
Drew Lock, per usual, was up and down Sunday, but for the second time this season against the Chargers, led an impressive second-half comeback. Trailing 13-0 at the half and 16-3 early in the fourth quarter, Lock and the Broncos offense woke up late in the game against the Chargers.
A Brandon McManus 50-yard field goal made it 16-6 with 11:23 to go and then on the Broncos' next possession, Lock led the offense on a 11-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to cut it to 16-13 with 6:35 remaining. Lock converted a fourth and 7 on the drive, connecting with wide receiver Tim Patrick on a 27-yard pass that eventually led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Lock. Following another stop, the Broncos went on a six-play, 25-yard drive to tie the game at 16 with 2:43 remaining.
But Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, alongside Western Colorado graduate Austin Ekeler, went on a seven-play, 56-yard drive to take a 19-16 lead with 41 seconds to go. Herbert finished the day 21 of 33 for 253 yards and one touchdown, with a passer rating of 97.2.
Lock's Hail Mary attempt was intercepted as he finished 24 of 47 for 264 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jeudy frustrated with drops
While catching his most passes since Week 9, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had one of his roughest performances of his young career. The Alabama product caught six passes 61 yards, but was targeted a career-high 15 times and had five drops, including one in the back corner of the end zone that would have cut the deficit to one score in the third quarter.
Jeudy has 12 drops this season, which leads the league among rookie wide receivers.
McManus rebounds after rough start
McManus returned Sunday after missing last week's game against the Bills due to being a COVID-19 close contact. McManus struggled to start the game, missing a field goal from 42 yards and then from 37, after the Chargers were offsides on the first attempt.
He rebounded nicely, though, making from 30, 50 and 52 yards out. The 52-yarder came up clutch, tying the game with just under three minutes to play. But McManus' miss in the first quarter proved costly, as the Broncos fell by only three points.