LAS VEGAS — The Broncos (7-8) fell to the Raiders (8-7) 17-13 in another defensive battle Sunday, making their playoff chances drop drastically with only two games remaining.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Broncos now have a less than .1% chance of making the playoffs. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Broncos run game non-existent
The Broncos' run game — which has become its bread and butter offensively — was non-existent Sunday. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon combined for only 18 yards on the ground, their lowest total of the season.
Quarterback Drew Lock was efficient through the air, going 15 of 22 for 153 yards, but the Broncos were still unable to get anything going offensively.
McManus misses from 55
Late in the third quarter, kicker Brandon McManus missed a 55-yard field goal that would have given the Broncos a 16-14 lead going into the final quarter.
McManus, who is considered one of the best kickers in the league, also missed a 51-yarder a week ago against the Bengals. This season, McManus is 21 of 25 on field goals.
Chubb's interception
Trailing 7-6 with 26 seconds before halftime, the Broncos came up with one of their best defensive plays of the season. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, tipping the ball to himself and returning it 21 yards to the 1-yard-line. Running back Javonte Williams would run it for the touchdown one play later, giving the Broncos a 13-7 lead at the half.
Chubb, who spent nine weeks on injured reserve, had his first big game of the season, totaling five tackles. Defensive end Shelby Harris also had a big game, with two sacks and a forced fumble.