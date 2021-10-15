ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are 3-2 and back home this Sunday after falling to the Steelers last weekend in their second-straight loss.
Denver will look to get back on track in their first divisional game of the season, hosting the 3-2 Raiders:
Pressure Derek Carr
The Raiders have the worst offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s good news for the Broncos, who struggled last week in Pittsburgh. The Steelers not only protected quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but they also recorded their season high for rushing yards. Still, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be a hard man to bring down, as he has one of the quickest releases in football.
“I’ve been playing this guy for years,” outside linebacker Von Miller said. “He’s able to just read defenses so quick and throw the ball so quick. Half the time, he doesn’t even need an offensive line. He can just catch it and throw it. It really hurts defenses when they throw the ball fast then they catch the ball for first downs and go for 15 or 20 yards after the catch. We can’t really do anything about them throwing the ball fast.”
Get Noah Fant involved
Tight end Noah Fant didn’t have a target against the Steelers until the fourth quarter, despite being one of the Broncos' top offensive threats. Fant ended the game with three catches for 20 yards. The Broncos will have to look his way more often — especially downfield, as he’s often targeted only in the short passing game.
“We all like Noah and think he’s a good receiver as a tight end and a good blocker,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Last week, because of their rush, we had him chipping some, which you see a lot throughout the league sometimes when they have a good pass rush. That kind of kept them a little out of the passing game, but we have no qualms about Noah’s ability and what he can do for us.”
Figure out the run
The Broncos have yet to run the ball efficiently this season. Other than a few big plays by running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, the Broncos have had no rhythm in the ground game. But if there’s a game the Broncos should be able to figure it out, it’s against the Raiders, who are allowing 134.4 rushing yards per game — 25th in the NFL.
“I want to run plays that are working,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “Early in the game, we ran the ball I think four times early with limited success. I want to stick with the run and keep it going, but you have to throw it, you have to run it, be efficient in all areas, and ultimately, score points. I think that’s what we’re trying to get done.”