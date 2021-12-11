ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos (6-6) return home Sunday, hoping to bounce back against a Lions (1-10-1) that's coming off their lone win of the season.
Here are three keys to the game:
Don't be fooled by Detroit's record
The Lions are the worst team in the NFL, according to their 1-10-1 record.
But while Detroit hasn't been able to figure out how to win many games, they've been in a lot of close ones — six one-score games, including their last four contests. And last week, they showed they do in fact know how to win, beating the Vikings 29-27.
So while most might think this will be an easy win, the Broncos still need to be focused come Sunday because the Lions have played good football this season at times, even if their record doesn't replicate that.
"Their entire season — they’ve lost a lot of tough games," coach Vic Fangio said. "The last four games, they’ve tied one, won one and lost two by two points. They’re playing really good football right now. The record is what it is, but the tape shows you a different football team. They’re really playing good football right now."
Stop the run on defense
The Lions' offensive bread and butter is the run game, averaging 114.7 yards on the ground in their last three games. Detroit's rushing attack is mostly a two-headed monster with running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
Fortunately for the Broncos, Swift and Williams have both been ruled out for Sunday's game. The Lions will still stick to their running game, meaning the Broncos will probably get a heavy dose of Jermar Jefferson, who 10 rushes for 65 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“They’re very physical," Fangio said. "They’ve got good running backs in Swift and the other backs — Williams and Jefferson. They’re good backs. They run hard, they’re physical up front, they run power schemes, they run zone schemes, and they’re good at it. They’re committed to it.”
Stay aggressive on offense
The Lions' defense is one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 380.9 yards per game this season. Still, as the Broncos proved last week, gaining a good amount of yardage means nothing if you can't get in the end zone. And the Lions have been better in that category as of late, allowing only 18.7 points per game in their last three games.
The Broncos have to stay aggressive on Sunday and score touchdowns when they're in a position to do so. The Lions are ranked 29th in red zone defense, and Denver needs to take advantage of that.
“I like how hard they play. I think they’re very fundamental in their approach," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "They’ve got plenty of things that you’ve got to work on, changeups. But the one thing that’s impressive about how they play is they’re keeping scores down, which is the hallmark of good defenses. They run to the ball, they’re very aggressive and they have talented players. So that’s what we see when we watch them. It’s going to be a challenge, and we have to play our best to win this game.”