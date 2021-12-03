ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos (6-5) head to Kansas City in hopes of breaking an 11-game losing streak, facing the Chiefs (7-4) on Sunday Night Football. The winner will have sole possession of first place in the AFC West.
Here are three keys to the game:
Limit Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to make plays Sunday — that's inevitable. But if the Broncos can limit Mahomes to not making the back-breaking, explosive plays that he's known for, then Denver will have an opportunity to pull off the upset.
Mahomes has been more vulnerable this season, throwing 11 interceptions through 11 games. The Broncos have to take advantage of those mistakes when they present themselves.
“Well, it’s just he’s more capable of doing a lot of things that most aren’t, which is why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league," coach Vic Fangio said. "Players have to know he’s got the no look passes, he’s got the different arm angles, and his feet don’t have to be set all the time to make good throws. It’s just unique to him, and that’s why he’s so good.”
Make Kelce work
One of Mahomes' top targets is tight end Travis Kelce, who is one of the league's most dangerous weapons. This season, Kelce has 67 receptions, 821 yards and five touchdowns.
At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds and able to run as fast as many receivers, Kelce is a difficult matchup, which is why the Broncos intend to throw multiple defenders at him.
“It takes all kinds. I don’t know if anybody has really just shut him down, but you’ll see (cornerback) Pat (Surtain II) on him, you’ll see (safety) Justin (Simmons) on him, you’ll see (safety) Caden (Sterns) on him — we’ll be sharing the duties on him. There will be times when he’ll be doubled. It takes everybody. We have some quality guys that can match up with him.”
Feed Javonte Williams
With starting running back Melvin Gordon likely out Sunday, rookie Javonte Williams is expected to get a good bulk of the carries. And that doesn't mean the Broncos should go away from the run game.
Williams has been electric for the Broncos this season, despite having to split carries with Gordon. He's rushed for 568 yards and two touchdowns on only 117 attempts this season.
Fangio said Friday his confidence level is "really high" in Williams if he were to be the Broncos' primary back. Mike Boone would be the backup.