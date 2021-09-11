The Broncos' 2021 season is here, starting with a Week 1 road trip to New York to face the Giants.
Here are three keys to Sunday's game:
Creating turnovers
This is not only a key for the Broncos against the Giants, but for their entire season. The Broncos ranked 29th in the league last season in turnovers forced. If they want to get back to the playoffs in 2021, that has to change.
And there’s optimism it will, with the additions of cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, as well as the return of outside linebacker Von Miller. They’ll likely have plenty of opportunities to create turnovers Sunday, going up against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who has turned the ball over 39 times in 27 games in his career.
“We made it a big emphasis this offseason,” safety Justin Simmons said. “One of our weak points was not getting the ball as much as we should, and that’s just been a huge talking point all offseason. That’s all we hear about, that’s all we go over, that’s all we emphasize in practice. This is no better chance to put that on paper going into Week 1."
Slowing Barkley
It’s never easy to prepare for a running back like Giants’ Saquon Barkley. But it’s even harder when it’s Week 1 and you haven’t done much real tackling in training camp and preseason.
Barkley is considered one of the best running backs in the NFL thanks to his combination of speed and physicality. He’s rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, but tore his ACL last season, sidelining him for nearly the entire year. He is expected to play Sunday, according to Giants coach Joe Judge.
“Barkley — I guess you have to go back and watch his highlight tape,” outside linebacker Von Miller said. “That could really kill some confidence because you see some of the stuff he does before he got hurt. It was just amazing. He has this crazy jump cut and he can jump off one foot back into his run. He has incredible balance. He’s 230 pounds, but he’s fast. He runs like a 4.3. He creates separation from DBs. Any little space, he’s taking it. He’s definitely a tough challenge.
“We got to have all 11 guys on the ball whenever he gets it.”
Scoring early
What better way to start the season than with a touchdown on the opening drive of the season? The Broncos' offense could certainly use that confidence boost Sunday, with a new starting quarterback at the helm.
That will mostly fall on Teddy Bridgewater’s shoulders, as he takes over an offense with several weapons, from running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to a talented wide receiver corps headed by Jerry Jeudy. An offensive fast start could be imperative for Bridgewater and the offense, forcing the Giants offense to go away from its powerful run game and instead rely on Jones’ arm.
“I think you just gain confidence within the opening plays,” Bridgewater said. “Most offensive coordinators will come up with an opening drive or opening script. (Offensive coordinator Pat) Shurmur does that so you don't have to think much. You just go out there and just play. I think sometimes nerves are high. Different things may come into play that may limit you from a fast start or maybe things that help you get off to a fast start, but I think for us, man, we've just got to go out there and play one play at a time.”