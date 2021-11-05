ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos face a tall task this week on the road, going up against the 6-1 Cowboys, who are arguably the hottest team in football right now.
At 4-4, Denver heads to Dallas as double-digit underdogs. Here's what needs to happen for the Broncos to pull off the upset.
Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers
If the Broncos want to upset the Cowboys Sunday, it must come up with several turnovers. Dallas has the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL, which showcases playmakers like QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliot and WRs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. They total 454.9 yards and 32.1 points per game. The Cowboys, though, have had a habit of turning the ball over at times, recording a giveaway an average 1.3 times per game.
The Broncos are probably going to need at least couple takeaways if they want any chance at beating the Cowboys.
"We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I’m excited," safety Justin Simmons said. "With all this that’s going on with (former Broncos outside linebacker) Von (Miller) and people thinking this, that, and the other, what an opportunity for us to go down to Dallas and find a way to win a football game."
Make a special teams play
Special teams, somewhat surprisingly, have become one of the Broncos' strongest assets in recent weeks, after having three blocked field goals in the last two games. The Broncos will need similar plays against the Cowboys, and possibly a big kick return, which has yet to happen this season for Denver.
"As you guys know, we’ve made a special emphasis on it right from the start," coach Vic Fangio said. "The first three, for sure — four or five — somewhere in there, we were playing good except we’d have one really bad play. The last three or four weeks, we’ve eliminated those bad plays and we’ve been much, much better in the special teams. Regardless of the block field goals, which have been great plays, the other stuff has been solid. It’d be nice to make a big play on special teams in the return game.”
Run the clock
The Broncos likely aren't going to keep up with the Cowboys' offense, but they might be able to stay in the game with solid ball control. To do that, the Broncos are going to have to run the ball effectively for really the first time this season, as they currently rank 20th in rushing offense, totaling only 103.6 yards on the ground per game.
This would be an ideal week to get that run game going.
“I think we have to go out with every drive (and) try to score," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "I think then we’ll take it from there. I think it’s important you just don’t go out and do one thing. We have to do the things that work the best against the Cowboys, and that always involves running and throwing.”