The NFL Draft is nearly here, which means time for one final mock draft.
The Broncos and general manager George Paton of course threw a wrench into a lot of mock's Wednesday when they traded for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Gazette's George Stoia tried to put the pieces together on how this might affect the first round of the draft, not only for the Broncos but all 32 teams.
Here's Stoia's first round mock draft heading into Thursday night:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
4. Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Many have Fields dropping out of the top five, but I'm not buying it. His athleticism is too much to pass up on and Atlanta would be a great fit for him. If the Broncos want Fields enough, the Falcons might be potential trade partners. But they'd likely have to give up a good amount of draft capital.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
7. Detroit Lions
Peneii Sewell, OT, Oregon
8. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers)
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
The Patriots have made it clear they want a quarterback and are likely going to try and trade up into the top 10. Knowing Denver would likely take Lance at nine, they'll look to Detroit and Carolina as potential trade partners to jump Denver and pick Lance.
9. Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
With Fields and Lance off the board, it makes sense for the Broncos to trade down, unless they want Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who I believe they'll take if no team makes a good offer for nine. Landing Bridgewater Wednesday might mean the Broncos don't feel the need to move up in the draft for a quarterback — that they're confident in Bridgewater and Drew Lock, especially if a QB isn't there at nine. And Miami is a reasonable trade partner here not only because they can move up and land one of the best wide receivers in the draft, but Paton has a strong relationship with Dolphins GM Chris Grier.
10. Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
11. New York Giants
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
12. Philadelphia Eagles
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
The Eagles could be another team looking to trade into the top 10, and specifically ahead of Dallas if they want Surtain II. Cornerback is atop their list of needs.
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14. Minnesota Vikings
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G-T, USC
15. Carolina Panthers
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
16. Arizona Cardinals
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Like the Eagles, the Cardinals might want to move up to nine in an attempt to land the best cornerback in this year's draft.
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Parsons has been mocked to the Broncos by many national experts, as he fills Denver's need at linebacker. But his off the field issues may cause him to drop and might be a reason the Broncos avoid selecting him.
18. Denver Broncos (via Miami Dolphins)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
If the Broncos trade back, Owusu-Koramoah is the name to circle. Paton made it a point to attend his pro day and he fits exactly what the Broncos are looking for in terms of a linebacker who's versatile and can cover in space. He'll likely be available in the teens and maybe even early 20s.
19. Washington Football Team
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Davis is the next name to circle after Owusu-Koramoah. He's versatile and will be available in the back half of the first round.
20. Chicago Bears
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
21. Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
23. New York Jets
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
26. Cleveland Browns
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
28. New Orleans Saints
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Once considered a top 10 pick and arguably the best corner in the draft, Farley could drop all the way into the 20s Thursday night, after many teams have expressed their worries about his health. Still, if the Broncos trade back, he could be another name to watch. The Saints are also potential trade partners as they hope to move up for a defensive player.
29. Green Bay Packers
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
30. Buffalo Bills
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
The Bills may also want to move up, making another spot the Broncos could trade back to. At 30, though, they'd likely be out on Owusu-Koramoah, Davis and Farley.
31. Baltimore Ravens
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Miami