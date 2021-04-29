The NFL Draft is nearly here, which means time for one final mock draft.

The Broncos and general manager George Paton of course threw a wrench into a lot of mock's Wednesday when they traded for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Gazette's George Stoia tried to put the pieces together on how this might affect the first round of the draft, not only for the Broncos but all 32 teams.

Here's Stoia's first round mock draft heading into Thursday night:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Many have Fields dropping out of the top five, but I'm not buying it. His athleticism is too much to pass up on and Atlanta would be a great fit for him. If the Broncos want Fields enough, the Falcons might be potential trade partners. But they'd likely have to give up a good amount of draft capital.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

7. Detroit Lions

Peneii Sewell, OT, Oregon

8. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Patriots have made it clear they want a quarterback and are likely going to try and trade up into the top 10. Knowing Denver would likely take Lance at nine, they'll look to Detroit and Carolina as potential trade partners to jump Denver and pick Lance.

9. Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

With Fields and Lance off the board, it makes sense for the Broncos to trade down, unless they want Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who I believe they'll take if no team makes a good offer for nine. Landing Bridgewater Wednesday might mean the Broncos don't feel the need to move up in the draft for a quarterback — that they're confident in Bridgewater and Drew Lock, especially if a QB isn't there at nine. And Miami is a reasonable trade partner here not only because they can move up and land one of the best wide receivers in the draft, but Paton has a strong relationship with Dolphins GM Chris Grier.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Eagles could be another team looking to trade into the top 10, and specifically ahead of Dallas if they want Surtain II. Cornerback is atop their list of needs.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14. Minnesota Vikings

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G-T, USC

15. Carolina Panthers

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

16. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Like the Eagles, the Cardinals might want to move up to nine in an attempt to land the best cornerback in this year's draft.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Parsons has been mocked to the Broncos by many national experts, as he fills Denver's need at linebacker. But his off the field issues may cause him to drop and might be a reason the Broncos avoid selecting him.

18. Denver Broncos (via Miami Dolphins)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

If the Broncos trade back, Owusu-Koramoah is the name to circle. Paton made it a point to attend his pro day and he fits exactly what the Broncos are looking for in terms of a linebacker who's versatile and can cover in space. He'll likely be available in the teens and maybe even early 20s.

19. Washington Football Team

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Davis is the next name to circle after Owusu-Koramoah. He's versatile and will be available in the back half of the first round.

20. Chicago Bears

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

21. Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

22. Tennessee Titans

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

23. New York Jets

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

26. Cleveland Browns

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

28. New Orleans Saints

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Once considered a top 10 pick and arguably the best corner in the draft, Farley could drop all the way into the 20s Thursday night, after many teams have expressed their worries about his health. Still, if the Broncos trade back, he could be another name to watch. The Saints are also potential trade partners as they hope to move up for a defensive player.

29. Green Bay Packers

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

30. Buffalo Bills

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The Bills may also want to move up, making another spot the Broncos could trade back to. At 30, though, they'd likely be out on Owusu-Koramoah, Davis and Farley.

31. Baltimore Ravens

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Miami