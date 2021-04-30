Heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos are confident they can find first-round talent.

"We talked about how much we really like our board for our second pick," general manager George Paton said Thursday. "There are eight guys we really like, and we pick eighth in the second round. We are going to get a really good player tomorrow.”

With Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II already on board, here's 10 players the Broncos could target in the second and third rounds Friday:

Second round

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

If the Broncos had traded back in the first round, many thought Owusu-Koramoh would have been their target. Now he’s dropped out of the first round and could be available early in the second. Though, the Broncos might need to move up from 40 to get him.

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Another guy who many thought would go in the first round, the Broncos could steal him at 40 and get a reliable right tackle who many believe is one of the five best lineman in the draft.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Moehrig was considered a borderline first-round pick as the best safety in the draft, but no safeties went in the first round, leaving Moehrig to drop into the second.

Richie Grant, S, UCF

If Moehrig is the best safety in the draft, Grant is a close second. He's been a target for the Broncos in the second for quite some time and will likely be available at 40.

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

The Broncos may not take a running backs this early, but Williams might be worth it. They're likely going to take one at some point in the draft — why not take arguably one of the best in this year's class?

Others to watch for: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama), OLB Azeez Ojulari (Georgia), EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma), OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame), Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State).

Third round

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

While Williams might be the third running back off the board in the draft, his teammate, Carter, won't be far behind. Either North Carolina running back would be a great Day 2 find.

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Werner is one of the more talented linebackers in this year's class and would be a nice pick up in the third round as he can play inside or outside linebacker.

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

If the Broncos don't take an offensive lineman in the second round, there's still good value at the position in the third and Christensen will likely be one of the top tackle available come pick 71.

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Surratt, like Werner, is another consistent linebacker who should be available for Denver's third round pick. He started at inside linebacker at North Carolina.

Carlos Basham Jr, DE, Wake Forest

Basham may not be available in the third round, as he's generated some first-round buzz, but if he is, he's definitely someone who could contribute from Day 1 on the Broncos' defense.

Others to watch for: OT Walker Little (Stanford), RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State), LB Nick Bolton (Missouri), OL Trey Smith (Tennessee), EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon).