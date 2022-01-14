DENVER — With the Broncos' season over and the offseason in full swing, that means the 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching.
And for the second consecutive year, the Broncos will be picking ninth overall. Last year, they selected Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II, who exceeded all expectations in his first season. Who will they pick this year?
Here are 10 players to watch:
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Corral appears to be the consensus pick for the Broncos among most mock drafts, and rightfully so. The Broncos will be in search of a quarterback this offseason and depending on how the free agent and trade markets shake up, taking a rookie quarterback might not be a bad idea. And landing Corral at No. 9, or a few spots higher, is a pick Broncos Country should be happy with. Corral is considered arguably to be the best quarterback prospect in this year's draft.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
If quarterback isn't the way the Broncos go, similar to last year, keep eye an on them going with a defensive player, especially in the front seven. Inside linebacker will be one of their top priorities and Dean is certainly one of the best prospects at the position in the last several years. Dean is not only considered one of the most athletic players in the draft, but also one of the smartest and most capable leaders among rookies.
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
If Dean is not the Broncos' choice, maybe his Georgia teammate and defensive tackle Jordan Davis is. At 6-foot-6, 340-pounds, Davis is everything you want in a defensive lineman. Davis would be a good fit alongside Broncos defensive ends Shelby Harris and Dre'Mont Jones.
David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
While the Broncos will certainly be looking at linebackers and interior defensive linemen, maybe their biggest need on defense is an elite pass rusher. Ojabo definitely falls into that category, considered as one of the most talented EDGE players in the draft, along with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ojabo's Michigan teammate, Aidan Hutchinson.
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
When talking about elite pass rushers in this year's draft, one can't forget Karlaftis, who had 4.5 sacks this past season. Karlaftis was an elite defensive end in college and has risen on recent draft boards, going as early as the top five.
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Lloyd is one of the more intriguing prospects in this year's draft, being able to play either inside or outside linebacker at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. He played mostly inside at Utah, but has been an EDGE rusher, too, similar to current Broncos rookie Baron Browning.
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
The Broncos will also look to shore-up their offensive line in this draft, so it'd be no surprise if they went after one of the top linemen in this class, like Cross. Standing at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Cross was one of the best left tackles in college football in 2021. The only hold up is the Broncos would need Cross, or any tackle they draft, to likely play right tackle. Many believe Cross can play on either side if needed.
Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State
If the Broncos go with an offensive linemen in the first round, Ekwonu is another player to watch. Ekwonu started at left tackle for NC State, but is considered one of the more versatile linemen in the draft. Many believe Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal are the top two offensive linemen in the draft, meaning he could be gone before the Broncos pick at No. 9.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
While this isn't considered the best class for quarterbacks, there are several other than Corral that could make sense for the Broncos, including Pickett. A Heisman finalist in 2021, Pickett has skyrocketed up draft boards and could be selected in the top 10. He and Corral might be the top two quarterback prospects in this draft.
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
If Corral and Pickett are first and second, Willis isn't far behind. While he didn't play at a premier program, many have fallen in love with Willis' arm strength and athletic ability. Depending on who the Broncos hire as their head coach and offensive coordinator, Willis could be the perfect fit for a dynamic offense.
