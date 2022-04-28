DENVER — The Broncos will soon be on the clock after not having a first round pick Thursday night.

The 2022 NFL Draft is well underway with 32 selections already completed and the Broncos have plenty to look forward to in the next six rounds, holding nine picks, including three in the top 100. If the Broncos stand pat on Friday, they'll pick at No. 64, No. 75 and No. 96. And there are still plenty of top players available.

Here are 10 players the Broncos could draft on Day 2:

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma: Bonitto is one of the top rushers in this year's draft and might not be available at No. 64, meaning Denver might have to move up if they want to land the Oklahoma product.

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC: Unlike Bonitto, Jackson is expected to available around 64 and possibly in the third round and would be considered a solid pick after three impressive seasons at Southern Cal.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan: Ojabo was a clear first-rounder before tearing his Achilles at his Pro Day and would be a massive steal in the second round if he were to fall to the Broncos.

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis: Parham is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the draft and could play any of the three interior positions for the Broncos.

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming: Muma is projected to go anywhere in rounds two or three and could be an immediate impact player on defense and special teams as he's considered one of the better inside linebackers in the draft.

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State: Andersen will likely be available at the end of the second round and possibly early in the third, and many expect him to be an eventual starter at inside linebacker in the NFL.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: McCreary might be the most coveted cornerback in the second round, having the potential to be a Day 1 starter in the league, meaning the Broncos might have to trade up to land him.

Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State: Emerson is more likely to be available at 64 and maybe in the third, and could be a good pick to add depth at corner for the Broncos.

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State: Lucas should also be available late in the second and possibly in the third and could be the Broncos' long-term solution at right tackle.

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State: While some hope the Broncos take Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, it's unlikely he will be available for Denver, while Ruckert very well could be.