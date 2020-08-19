DENVER — In the coming days, the Denver Broncos will submit a variance request to the state of Colorado asking health officials to allow a limited number of fans inside the stadium for home games this fall.
The request details all of the safety precautions the team has taken to prepare for the possibility of fans. All bathrooms are now touchless. Concession stands won’t accept cash.
The team already had a mobile ticketing plan, eliminating a touchpoint for fans entering the stadium.
The plan requires fans to wear face masks and keep their distance from other people, according to a team employee with knowledge of the plan.