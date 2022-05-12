111521-s-broncos-eagles 1522 .jpg

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy carries the ball during the game between the Broncos and the Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. 

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

DENVER — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department Thursday, The Gazette has learned through the Sheriff's office. 

Jeudy was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to police, and has been booked on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, according to the Sheriff's department. He's on a "no bond hold" which means he will have to see a judge before he is released. 

The Broncos said in a statement they "are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information.”

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments