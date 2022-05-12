DENVER — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department Thursday, The Gazette has learned through the Sheriff's office.
Jeudy was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to police, and has been booked on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, according to the Sheriff's department. He's on a "no bond hold" which means he will have to see a judge before he is released.
Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022
The Broncos said in a statement they "are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information.”
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.