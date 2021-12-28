The Broncos will kick off the new year in Los Angeles on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Chargers (8-7) would be the first team left out if the playoffs began today. They could use a win, and some help, to burst into the picture.

The Broncos (7-8) have not been mathematically eliminated yet, but need a laundry list of things to happen, including a win, for them to have a chance.

Here's what you need to know before Sunday's matchup:

Last time out: In their first meeting this season, the Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13 on Nov. 28 at Empower Field.

Patrick Surtain II had two interceptions, including his first pick-six. Teddy Bridgewater — who's status for Sunday is not known yet after suffering a concussion Week 15 — had two touchdowns, including one rushing. Justin Herbert had two touchdowns as well, but those two interceptions cost the Chargers.

Offense: Led by Herbert, who was voted as the AFC starter for the upcoming pro bowl, the Chargers have one of the most productive offenses in the league, averaging 27.2 points per game.

Herbert himself has been averaging 292.2 yards per game. His top targets are Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who each average about 70 receiving yards per game. Austin Ekeler leads their rushing attack.

Defense: The Chargers allow 27.4 points per game, the second highest in the NFL. They are particularly weak against the run, which is not ideal when facing a Broncos team that relies on Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Derwin James Jr., Linval Joseph and Joey Bosa anchor down their defense.