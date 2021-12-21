The Broncos and Raiders meet up again this week, this time in Las Vegas.

The Raiders took the first meeting at Empower Field earlier this season, beating the Broncos 34-24. Now, heading into Week 16, both teams are 7-7 and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Here's what you need to know about the Raiders before their matchup on Sunday against the Broncos:

Last time out:

The Raiders' game against the Browns, originally scheduled for Dec. 18, was moved to Dec. 20 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland's locker room. Facing a team still without key players, the Raiders barely squeaked out a win, making a field goal as time expired to beat the Browns 16-14.

The Broncos, meanwhile, fell to the Bengals 15-10. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is "highly unlikely" to play against the Raiders after suffering a head injury last week.

Offense:

Derek Carr almost threw away the Raiders game last week, throwing a late interception. His defense got him a quick stop, and he was able to lead a quick drive to get his team in position to kick the field goal.

Carr was solid when he played the Broncos earlier this season, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Renfrow has been his top target.

The Raiders have one of the worst rush offenses in the league, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry and under 80 yards a game.

Defense:

The Raiders allow on average 26.7 points per game, the third-most in the NFL. Denzel Perryman, who leads the team with 85 tackles, and Yannick Ngakoue, who has nine sacks, have been their most influential players this year.