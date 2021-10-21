Von Miller was confident he was going to have a big game on Thursday night against the Browns. But, after injuring his ankle, he didn't even make it until halftime.
Miller collided with teammate Dre'Mont Jones with about a minute left in the first half. He was attended to by trainers on the field and was able to limp off gingerly on his own power. He headed straight to the medical tent and later to the locker room.
Miller was originally ruled as questionable before being downgraded to out. The extent of the injury is not yet known. It was the second blow of the night to the Broncos defense, as Micah Kiser suffered a groin injury in the first quarter on and was also not able to return.
This isn't the first ankle injury for Miller, the longest-tenured player on the team. The All-Pro linebacker suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle in practice last season and missed the entire 2020 season.
Miller started the season off strong, with four sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in the first three games of the season, all of which they won. Then his production dipped as the Broncos dropped the next three games. Miller had two tackles in the first half against the Browns before the injury.