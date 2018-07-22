Denver Broncos training camp opens one week from Sunday. The good news: there will be food trucks again at Dove Valley! The bad: questions abound in Vance Joseph’s second season. Here are five, courtesy The Gazette’s Paul Klee:
1. Can rookies raise the bar?
You too, Case Keenum, Broncos rookie. It was clear in 2017 the Broncos roster wasn’t good enough. Eight straight losses don’t lie. So John Elway’s mission this offseason was to stockpile leaders first, athletes second. Nine draft picks were college captains. And the big splash — signing Keenum for $25 million guaranteed — was a decision largely based in leadership. Make no mistake: Elway digs Keenum. “I really like Case. I’m excited about him,” Elway told The Gazette. “I like the way he goes about his business and leads guys on the field. He’s not going to be a rah-rah guy. He’s going to have a great deal of respect with those guys. That’s the key thing we didn’t have last year.”
Oh, and one other thing that should get the cheap seats chirping: the Broncos aren’t done with Paxton Lynch. Count No. 7 as a believer in No. 12. “I think he can play. The big question will be, Can he take the reins and be the type of leader you need to be at that position,” Elway said. “Once he starts realizing what he’s got to do, I think he can. Physically he can do it. He’s smart enough. And he’s a tough dude. He’ll take all the shots.” The backup quarterback battle is between Lynch and Chad Kelly. But before you throw $10 on “Swag,” remember two things: sports gambling isn’t legal yet in Colorado and the Broncos are looking for different qualities in a backup. Grasping the playbook ranks high on the list, and Lynch has a year of study under his belt. “I told Vance (Joseph): ‘It’s not about being the best backup. It’s about being able to win football games if something happens to Case.’ Whoever that is has to step right in there.” It says here the backup QB has all but been decided. Look for Lynch at QB2.
2. Who will be August MVP?
Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is still the best proof that even us peasants can spot a player when we see one. Anderson’s 2013 training camp set the stage for a most unlikely rise to fame and fortune.
When Anderson went down with a knee injury Aug. 15, 2013, the Dove Valley practice fields went silent, as if he were an established veteran. Game recognizes game, and the Broncos players knew they’d lost a good one. Here’s a hunch the breakout star of this training camp arrives earlier than expected — Courtland Sutton, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound rookie wide receiver from Southern Methodist. He’s No. 14 in your program and, when Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders become too expensive, No. 1 on the Broncos depth chart. But if the Broncos want to avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in four decades, this trio must bust out in ‘18: left tackle Garett Bolles, tight end Jake Butt and cornerback Bradley Roby.
3. Is this camp about fundamentals?
Rule No. 1 of Broncos training camp 2018: No one is awarded a job until it’s earned. Year One of the Vance Joseph era slid downhill on a greased saucer the moment he named Isaiah McKenzie the punt returner — on Aug. 5 — before the Broncos had even played a preseason game. Hey, we live and learn. And I feel for McKenzie, who lived a football nightmare before thousands of eyeballs in real time. Only two non-quarterbacks committed more fumbles than McKenzie’s six (Oakland’s Jalen Richard, Washington’s Jamison Crowder). While the offense bumbled through 34 turnovers and a proud defense was humbled, the most troubling aspect of 2017 was the utter lack of football fundamentals. The Broncos forgot how to catch. This camp is about getting back to the basics.
4. What’s your fantasy?
Are the Broncos climbing out from the fantasy football abyss? My favorite fantasy expert is bullish on the Broncos — for the first time since the fantasy G.O.A.T., Peyton Manning. “There’s value to be found all over John Elway’s roster,” said Brad Evans of Yahoo! Sports. Evans counts Demaryius Thomas (ADP: 17) as a “bargain” and Emmanuel Sanders (ADP: 35) as “an absolute steal.” Even the Broncos’ defense is being undervalued in early fantasy drafts, Evans said. The Broncos’ fantasy prospects truly get juicy — and divisive! — when it comes to the running backs. The unproven trio of Devontae Booker, Royce Freeman and De’Angelo Henderson is polarizing leagues everywhere. The expert’s advice: “Do not fear the unknown,” Evans said. Roll with Freeman, whom Evans ranks as RB15. That’s right, RB15. “The former Duck is about to take flight,” he said.
5. Do the Broncos take Vance Joseph seriously?
Few franchises play the underdog role better than the Broncos. That’s been true from Super Bowl XXXII through Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, few teams do fat and happy better than the Broncos, who hit snooze on their laurels. Just check out Denver’s records in recent years before and after a bye week: 2015, 6-0 (1-3 after the bye); 2016, 7-3 (1-4 after); 2017, 3-1 (lost eight consecutive games after). Enter Vance Joseph: after lobbying for the coach’s return, are the players actually going to take Joseph seriously this season? Training camp should give us an idea. They sure didn’t take him seriously this offseason. Emmanuel Sanders laughed at the idea he should play in the slot. Later, Von Miller said he can tell rookies “what’s not important” during offseason workouts. Does that sound like a group of veterans who respect the coach in charge? This Broncos training camp is only a success if the old guard proves it actually does support “VJ” — by leading the way.
(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)