ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' defense stood out on the fourth day of training camp, forcing three interceptions and only allowing one touchdown. Here are the top observations from Day 4 of camp:
Star of the day: Kareem Jackson
Veteran safety Kareem Jackson had the best day of any player Saturday, coming down with two interceptions during the team period.
Jackson's first interception came when he jumped a route in front of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, intercepting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Jackson's second interception was off a deflection by linebacker Alexander Johnson in the end zone during a red zone drill.
Jackson and the Broncos are hoping those interceptions will carry over into the season.
"Just doing it on a daily basis," Jackson said. "We've got to get to the point where it's consistent. Every day we come out here that should be the main thing for us, to force turnovers, to get the ball. If we can come out here and consistently do it, I have no doubt it'll translate to game days."
Highlight of the day: McTelvin Agim's interception
While Jackson had two interceptions, it was second-year defensive lineman McTelvin Agim who had the best interception of the day. Agim tipped a pass into the air with the ball falling right back down into his arms, which he then took back for a touchdown.
"I just got my hand up," Agim said. "When I hit the ball, it hit my face so I just caught it and took it in for a touchdown."
Agim has stood out during camp, becoming more of a rotational player after rarely seeing the field last season. He said Saturday he's starting to feel more comfortable as a player.
"The next four weeks will tell and the season, if he's one of the 53," coach Vic Fangio said. "But yeah, he's a lot better than he was last year. I feel a lot better about him."
Rookie of the day: Marquiss Spencer
One of the Broncos' three seventh-round picks, rookie defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer has had a nice camp and was especially disruptive Saturday. Several times Spencer beat his man and got in the backfield.
The Broncos have high hopes for Spencer, who has mostly rotated in with the second- and third-team defense.
"He's done a nice job," Fangio said. "He did a good job learning in the offseason through the minicamp. A seventh-round pick that we kind of liked, had some feeling for and he's taken to being coached and trying to correct his weaknesses and he's doing a good job."
QB battle update: Bridgewater throws three INTs
It was a rough day for Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth day of the quarterback battle. After having only thrown a few incompletions through the first three days, Bridgewater struggled to complete passes Saturday, while also throwing interceptions. Two of those interceptions were tipped balls, with the other being by Jackson who jumped a route.
"The (first) one (by Jackson) was a coverage that was the first time we played it this camp, so maybe he got fooled, but I'm not sure," Fangio said. "And there were the tips. There's always a story behind every interception. We'll see what that story is or was."
But maybe his biggest miss of the day, other than the three interceptions, was overthrowing Jeudy down the right sideline on what would have been a wide-open touchdown.
As for Drew Lock, he was steady — not making mistakes, but also not making a ton of big plays. His best throw of the day was to Courtland Sutton on a 45-yard touchdown throw. Lock also had a couple of long completions to Jeudy and KJ Hamler.
Through the first four days, the battle appears to be close with both having good and bad days. If that remains the case all the way until the season opener at the Giants Sept. 12, Fangio said he'll "just have to pick the one that I believe gives us the best chance to win."
Injury update: Mike Purcell out one week
Fangio said he expected defensive lineman Mike Purcell to be out one week with a sprained right ankle. After that week, Purcell will be day-to-day.
Also of note was starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell not participating in team drill due to a groin injury. He's expected back Monday when camp resumes.
And for rookie inside linebacker Baron Browning, it doesn't appear he'll be back soon. Fangio said Browning is "kind of stuck right now. I’m not sure when he’ll be back."