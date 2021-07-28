ENGLEWOOD — The first day of Broncos training camp is over and there was plenty to take away, as key position battles got underway and several players stood out as guys who could become real contributors in 2021.
Here's the top observations from Day 1 of camp:
Star of the day: WR KJ Hamler
Hamler looked like the receiver the Broncos have been hoping he would be when they drafted him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He caught several passes downfield, including a 35-yard touchdown.
"First off, if you're under 10 yards, he'll be able to shake you, he'll be able to get open in man-to-man. ... And once he gets past those 10 yards, I don't think there's too many people who can hang with him," quarterback Drew Lock said. "As long as we can keep him healthy, I think he can be big for us."
Hamler has struggled at times during his short time in Denver, dealing with several soft-tissue injuries that sidelined during last season and organized team activities in June. But Hamler and the Broncos know if he can stay healthy, he's got a chance to be a serious threat at receiver in 2021.
"I never had soft-tissue injuries before," Hamler said. "I noticed that the altitude is a big difference for me, so I've just got to double the amount of times I eat or the amount of times I drink liquids, stuff like that, just to be overprepared. ... I think I can be a big playmaker for the team. It's just about all the small details."
Highlight of the day: Drew Lock to Trinity Benson, 35-yard touchdown
While receiver Jerry Jeudy had several big catches Wednesday, it was Trinity Benson's 35-yard touchdown grab from Lock that stole the show. Benson was double covered, but had a step and Lock was able to hit him in stride as he fell into the end zone.
Moments later, Benson caught another touchdown pass, this time from Brett Rypien on a wide-open deep route. Benson spent most of last season on the practice squad, but could be a dark horse to make the 53-man roster.
"Trinity's fast. He's always had good speed. He's getting more polished as a receiver," coach Vic Fangio said. "The one (touchdown) you alluded to, the safety may have been there, but we didn't want a collision, but we'll see on the tape. But yeah, Trinity can run and he's bearing the fruit of being here and being on the practice squad and developing. He's in the hunt."
Rookie of the day: DB Mac McCain III
McCain made one of the better plays, breaking up a pass intended for Tyrie Cleveland. The undrafted rookie looked solid in coverage throughout the day and could position himself as someone who could sneak onto the team or the practice squad.
"Mac's a guy who's got limited college background in what he's been exposed to from a football standpoint," Fangio said. "He's learning. He's got a long ways to go to be a regular player in this league, but we like his potential."
Position battle update: Right tackle
Other than the quarterback battle, the right tackle competition might be one of the more intriguing on the team. Wednesday, Calvin Anderson got the start at right tackle over Bobby Massie, Cameron Fleming and Quinn Bailey. Fangio said they'll rotate who starts at right tackle every day, but it's clear Anderson has a legitimate shot at winning the starting spot, despite the Broncos bringing in two veterans — Massie and Fleming.
"He's a good athlete and plays hard and plays tough," Fangio said. "I just like the way he plays. He got in a couple games last year and I think he's a viable candidate for that job, I really do."
Other notes
Injuries: Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (ACL) were both limited during practice Wednesday, sitting out of the team period. There no injuries during practice.
Von Miller: Miller looked like his old self Wednesday, hyping up the crowd before camp and then sacking Lock in the first team period.
Attendance: The Broncos had 874 fans come out to the first practice. It was the first time fans were allowed back at training camp since fall 2019.