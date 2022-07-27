ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos returned to the practice fields Wednesday, as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Over the next few weeks, the Broncos will hold training camp which is open to the public, at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial. And on the first day of camp, thousands of fans showed up, with expectations higher than they've been in recent years thanks to a new star quarterback and a new coaching staff.
Here are the top observations from the Broncos' first day of camp ...
Star of the day: OLB Bradley Chubb
Few players really stood out Wednesday. But outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had a nice day, which made fans happy after Chubb struggled with an ankle injury last season. Chubb is entering his fifth training camp with the Broncos and is expected to be Denver's top pass rusher, having made 20.5 career sacks.
"Since I’ve been here — I don’t know what’s happened, but it’s not fun to try and block him," coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
On Wednesday, Chubb looked like his old self, reaching the backfield several times. His best play of the day came when quarterback Russell Wilson rolled out on a play-action and Chubb read the play, rushing Wilson and forcing a bad pass.
"I'm fully healthy, fully ready to go," Chubb said. "When it comes to a health standpoint, I feel good in that aspect. But I feel like 2018 was four or five years ago now, so I feel like I'm a better overall player, mentally and physically, and (a better) person."
Chubb, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he's not thinking about that right now, but is focusing on staying on the field. Health has been Chubb's biggest opponent in his career so far, playing in only 41 games in four seasons.
"I just want to finish this season healthy," Chubb said. "I want to provide as much as I can for this team."
Rookie spotlight: WR Montrell Washington
Fifth-round pick Montrell Washington had a strong first day, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Rypien during the red-zone drills. Washington was also the first player to take reps returning kickoffs during the special teams period, which will likely be his main role.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound return specialist from Samford has a skillset that could give the Broncos an effective offensive weapon. He's already made a good impression with his quarterback, as he and Wilson arrived to camp early Wednesday to go over the playbook and have a walkthrough before practice.
"I told him, 'hey, we're going to go through this walkthrough in the morning' to spend a little extra time on everything," Wilson said. "He was 15 minutes early doing his prehab work. As a rookie, to be able to see that, to be able to show them that, to be able to experience that, to be able to encourage them to do that, that's what's going to make the difference for his career."
Washington spoke with The Gazette following Wednesday' practice about where he might fit in offensively and how he's adjusted to the speed of the game.
"I made a couple mistakes today, but the mistakes weren't the ones I was making in OTAs and minicamp," Washington said. "Now, I actually know what I'm doing. I can kind of slow it down now and be in the right spot and do my job. For me, I just need to take a deep breath and go play. I'm just focused on doing my job and I know my role will come."
Top highlight: Simmons intercepts Wilson
There weren't too many big plays on the first day, but safety Justin Simmons did have arguably the best play of the day. Simmons intercepted Wilson over the middle after a tipped pass intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Simmons has been one of the Broncos' top defensive playmakers the past several years. So the play should come as no surprise. And it looks like he could continue to thrive in the Broncos' new defensive scheme under coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Position battles: Williams takes first reps at running back
There aren't too many position battles taking place during camp this year, with many returning starters on both sides of the ball. But it should be noted that second-year running back Javonte Williams took the first reps at running back and worked exclusively with the first team ahead of veteran Melvin Gordon. Last season, Gordon was the Broncos' starter. He and Williams finished the season with the same amount of carries. The expectation this season is still for the two to share reps.
Other position battles include the offensive line, which had a starting five of left tackle Garret Bolles, left guard Dalton Risner, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Calvin Anderson. The Broncos are without Billy Turner and Tom Compton, who will both likely compete for the job at right tackle, with Compton also able to play guard. Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti are also in the mix for either starting guard spot.
Wilson's day: Tosses first touchdown to Saubert
Wilson's first training camp with the Broncos was a solid one. He arrived at the facility at 5 a.m. — five hours before practice began — to get extra reps in. And he tossed two touchdowns to tight end Eric Saubert in the team drills.
With the Broncos working mostly on red zone offense Wednesday, there were few opportunities for big plays. But Wilson's first touchdown throw was an impressive one, side-stepping outside linebacker Malik Reed and delivering a laser to Saubert in the end zone.
Injuries: Compton sidelined after back procedure
Compton was the only Bronco not at practice Wednesday, having a back procedure done that officially put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He joins defensive end Randy Gregory, wide reciver K.J. Hamler and right tackle Billy Turner on the list. The Broncos signed tackle Cam Fleming — who started four games last season for the Broncos — on Wednesday to help with depth.
Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich did not participate in practice, but did work on the side field as he recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered during OTAs.
