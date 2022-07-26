ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos will start training camp Wednesday without a few key players who are still recovering from injuries.
Defensive end Randy Gregory (shoulder), right tackle Billy Tuner (knee) and K.J. Hamler (knee) will all start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Players on the PUP list are able to return at any point during camp, and all three are expected to be ready to play Week 1 against the Seahawks on Sept. 12, according to general manager George Paton.
Hamler is coming off an ACL injury he suffered in Week 3 of last season and is expected to play a key role in this year's offense. Hamler was limited during OTAs in June, but was running routes and partaking in non-team periods. Turner, who the Broncos signed from the Packers during free agency, has been struggling with a lingering knee injury from last season and is expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle during camp.
Gregory, who was the Broncos' largest free agency signing with a five-year, $70 million deal, is coming off a shoulder injury that required surgery in March. The Broncos hope the 29-year-old pass rusher can help a defense that has struggled to get after the quarterback in recent years.
"He looks really good," Paton said of Gregory. "He's had a really good summer. Randy's been working really hard. I love seeing him work. When I look out my window, I'm seeing him work. He's shown everything here in his rehab that he's shown on tape. I think Randy — obviously there's some work to be done — but we expect him on schedule for Week 1, and we'll see if we can take him off before then. He looks really good."
Wilson's future
When Paton traded for Russell Wilson in March, the intention was always to sign Wilson to a long-term extension that would keep the star quarterback in Denver for the rest of his career. Wilson and the Broncos want to make this happen, but have yet to come to an agreement on an extension.
The Broncos have plenty of time, with two years left on Wilson's deal. But it's clear they hope to get something done soon, especially with other quarterbacks around the league signing record-breaking deals that are sure to drive up Wilson's price tag. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the latest quarterback to sign a new deal, agreeing to a five-year, $230 million deal.
Wilson's extension will certainly cost more than that, with five years for $250 million being closer to the target number.
"We all want Russell here a long time," Patson said. "Out of respect for his team, our team, we're just going to keep it in-house. I have a really good relationship with Russell's agent, Mark Rodgers, and at the right time, we'll get a deal done."
Chubb's contract
Similar to Wilson, the Broncos intend to keep outside linebacker Bradley Chubb's contract extension "in-house." But Chubb doesn't have the luxury of having time to sign a new deal. Chubb will be free agent after this agent and still has a lot to prove before the Broncos commit to him long-term.
Entering his fifth season, Chubb has struggled to stay healthy because of an ACL injury in 2019 and an ankle injury in 2021. Chubb has only played in 41 games in four years, totaling 20.5 sacks. But if Chubb can prove he is the elite pass rusher the Broncos believe he can be when healthy, a nice contract extension could be in his future.
"He's had an incredible offseason," Paton said. "We're seeing the Bradley I thought we were going to get when I got here. He's playing with reckless abandon. He's looked as good as he did the year he had the 12 sacks, as far as I'm concerned.
'We'll see what happens when we get the pads on, but we're excited about Bradley Chubb. We want him here a long time."