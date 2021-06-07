Denver Broncos trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos, who has served 45 years in the Broncos organization and was a part of the franchise's three Super Bowl victories, is retiring.
Antonopulos was hired by the Broncos in 1976, after graduating from Northern Colorado and became head trainer in 1979. He was close friends with Broncos late owner Pat Bowlen, being chosen to introduce Bowlen at his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
In 2017, Antonopulos became the Broncos' director of sports medicine and promoting Vince Garcia to head athletic trainer. Garcia is expected to take over Antonopulos' duties.