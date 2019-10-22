The Denver Broncos traded wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on Tuesday, according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Broncos will send Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to San Francisco for 2020 third- and fourth-round picks.
Schefter reports that the Broncos wanted to hold on to Sanders for another week in order to have him play Sunday against Indianapolis. The 49ers insisted on having Sanders in their lineup for their Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.
The deal comes a day after another receiver, Mohamed Sanu, was traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the New England Patriots.
Sanders led the Broncos with 71 receptions in 2018. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in 2014-16, his first three seasons with Denver.
In his five-plus seasons in Denver, Sanders grabbed 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Click here for more Broncos perspective coverage.