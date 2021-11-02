ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have traded rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network.
Vincent never played a snap for the Broncos, after being selected in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. Vincent opted out of his final season at LSU.
This is the Broncos' second trade ahead of the trade deadline, which passed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the Broncos sent star outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second and third-round picks in 2022.