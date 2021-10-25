The Broncos have made two trades in three days, adding depth at linebacker.
The most recent acquisition is Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, who has started all seven games for the Rams this season totaling 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. The Broncos gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick for Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick. This come two days after Denver traded for Minnesota outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Weatherly has played in six games for the Vikings making six total tackles.
The two moves are a result of the Broncos having eight injured linebackers, including six that are on the injured reserve — OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Andre Mintze, ILB Josey Jewell, ILB Alexander Johnson, ILB Micah Kiser and ILB Jonas Griffith. The Broncos do expect to have inside linebackers Baron Browning (concussion) and Curtis Robinson (thumb) available this week.
“There’s no excuses with injuries. It’s part of the game," coach Vic Fangio said Friday. "We’re not the only team in the NFL that has injuries. Next-man-up mentality — us as coaches have got to get those guys ready to play and play well.”
The trades — particularly for Young who could start Sunday against Washington — indicate that despite having lost four straight and sitting at 3-4, General Manager George Paton hasn't given up on the Broncos' season just yet. So far, he's attempted to give Fangio and his staff every opportunity to turn things around.
But if the Broncos lose Sunday against the 2-5 Washington Football Team, that tone could quickly change with the NFL trade deadline approaching Nov. 2.