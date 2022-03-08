The Broncos raised eyebrows across the pro sports world Tuesday when they agreed to a trade that would bring All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.
It’s not, however, the only trade over the past two seasons that has raised eyebrows:
Broncos
March 8, 2022: Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver
The Broncos seek to deal former starting QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick to Seattle for Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick. It would give the Broncos a veteran, Hall of Fame-caliber signal caller for the first time since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016.
The Seattle Times reported that the Seahawks had multiple trade offers for Wilson, but the Broncos made the most enticing offer and were a team Wilson was willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract for.
Nuggets
March 25, 2021: Aaron Gordon from Orlando to Denver
Denver sent veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick to the Magic and received forward Gary Clark as part of the trade package. It was an aggressive move to strengthen their front court and make a late push for the postseason. Denver also acquired backup center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.
Gordon was solid in the Nuggets’ first-round playoff series against the Trail Blazers but was ineffective in Denver’s second-round loss to the Suns. So far this season, he’s averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds through 60 games.
Rockies
Feb. 1, 2021: Nolan Arenado from Colorado to St. Louis
Colorado sent the gold-glove third baseman and Silver Slugger winner, along with $51 million, to the Cardinals for left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber and prospects Tony Locey (RHP), infielder Elehuris Montero (IF), Jake Sommers (RHP) and Mateo Gil (IF). last year, Arenado’s offensive production (34 home runs, 105 RBIs) were close to what they were at Coors Field during his career, and he also won his ninth consecutive gold glove — the first eight coming in Denver. Meanwhile, Gomber had a season-ending stress fracture in his neck in September after posting a 4.53 ERA, and the other players are still developing.
The general manager who made the trade, Jeff Bidrich, resigned three weeks after the deal was done.
Avalanche
The NHL trade deadline is March 21, and Colorado boasts the best record in the league. The Avs reportedly have a little less than $4 million in cap space to work with if they want to bolster their lineup. But there’s breathing room— even after its 5-3 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday, Colorado is a full 12 points ahead of Calgary for the top spot in the Western Conference. Anyone they pick up would likely be happy to be there.