DENVER — Russell Wilson is going to be a Denver Bronco.
In a blockbuster deal, the Broncos have agreed to acquire the Seahawks quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler in exchange for multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, The Gazette has confirmed.
According to sources, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are the three players that will be sent to Seattle. The trade will not officially go through until the start of the new league year March 16 and until Wilson and other players involved in the deal have officially passed their physical. Wilson has two years remaining on his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
Here's a look at the trade in full:
Broncos receive: QB Russell Wilson, 2022 fourth-round pick.
Seahawks receive: QB Drew Lock, DE Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, 2022 first rounder (No. 9), 2023 first rounder, 2022 second rounder (No. 41), 2023 second rounder, 2022 fifth rounder.
According to sources, the deal had been in the works for weeks before it heated up during the NFL Combine a week ago in Indianapolis. Wilson had always been one of the Broncos' top targets this offseason if he became available via trade. And once they got wind NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was likely to stay in Green Bay with the Packers, the Broncos started to make their move weeks in advance.
It was reported by NFL Network last week that the Washington Commanders had offered multiple picks for Wilson, but Wilson and his agent, Mark Rodgers, would not waive his no-trade clause to play in Washington. Instead, according to sources, Wilson wanted to play in Denver.
From NFL Now: Russell Wilson chose the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/kLm3meNrQl— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
And it was in Indianapolis that Broncos general manager George Paton said the Broncos' top priority was getting a franchise quarterback and he would pursue all avenues to achieve that goal.
He delivered Tuesday.
"We’re always looking," Paton said March 1. "No stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive."
The trade for Wilson comes after six years of poor quarterback play in Denver, dating back to Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. Wilson will be the 12th starting quarterback for the Broncos since Manning walked away, and he will certainly be the most talented.
In Seattle, Wilson led the Seahawks to 113 wins (including the playoffs), which is the most by a quarterback in their first 10 seasons — one ahead of Manning. He also helped them beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to play for a team that he beat in a previous Super Bowl. In his career, he's passed for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns. And in the past five seasons, Wilson has thrown for at least 25 touchdowns — a feat no Bronco quarterback has accomplished during that same span.
It's safe to say things will be different in Denver next season, finally having the quarterback it has coveted for so long. And there will be plenty of weapons around Wilson, with receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick; a relatively solid offensive line; a rising star in running back Javonte Williams; and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is known for his offensive creativity.
But winning the AFC — and more specifically, the AFC West — will not be an easy task. The conference features some of the top quarterbacks in the league, including Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Josh Allen in Buffalo. Still, the Broncos are now not only playoff contenders in the AFC, but also Super Bowl contenders. According to Draft Kings, the Broncos now have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2022-23.
In recent years, many believed the Broncos were "a quarterback away" from competing for a fourth Super Bowl. Now, with Wilson leading the way, they've got their guy and are once again among the NFL's elite.