ENGLEWOOD — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.
The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither team announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing trades until the start of the league year on March 13.
The Broncos found themselves in the market again for a quarterback after Case Keenum's middling debut in Denver last season, when he threw for 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The team went 6-10.
More on Baltimore’s agreement in principle to trade QB Joe Flacco to the Broncos:https://t.co/oBlDGWndPv— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019
Flacco, 34, started nine games in 2018 before being replaced by first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson. Flacco threw for 2,465 yards (273.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He passed for a career-high 4,317 yards in 2016 and has thrown for at least 3,500 yards in seven of his 11 NFL seasons.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that rookie Lamar Jackson would be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward, which signaled the Ravens' intent to either trade or waive Flacco, who has three years remaining on his current contract.
“(The Ravens) might not get what they want, but they will be able to trade him easily,” one NFL official said. “He is a commodity. He can still play three, four or maybe five years in this league. When you look at some of the other starters in this league, Joe is still better than a lot of them. There are going to be three or four teams very interested.”
That’s because Flacco still has too many positives working in his favor. Since he took over as the starter in his rookie season in 2008, the Ravens have won a Super Bowl, played in three AFC championship games and won the AFC North title twice.
Despite recent hip and back problems, Flacco is still relatively healthy and can make all the throws from anywhere on the field.