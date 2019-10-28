The Denver Broncos will start Brandon Allen at quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with Joe Flacco sidelined because of a neck injury, according to head coach Vic Fangio.
Mike Klis of 9News reports that either Drew Lock or Brett Rypien will be activated and play backup.
The Broncos fell to 2-6 after a 15-13 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, who won the game on an Adam Vinatieri field goal from 51 yards with 26 seconds left.
Flacco was 20 of 32 for 174 yards. He also was critical of the play-calling in the Broncos' final drive, when they held a 13-12 lead.
“I just felt like what do we have to lose? Why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations? That’s kind of how I feel about a lot of the game today.”
