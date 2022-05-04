DENVER — The Broncos are heading to London.
The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 30. The Broncos have long been anticipated to play internationally, as they were set to travel to Jacksonville for the second consecutive season, and after their trip to London in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis has been pushing for the Broncos to play in one of the NFL's five international games during the 2022-23 season.
"I'd love to see us. We play the Jaguars," Ellis said March 28. "We'll see if that becomes a possibility. I don't know right now for sure. But I've expressed interest on behalf of the team. Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett is bullish on it, (general manager) George (Paton) is bullish on it, Russell Wilson is bullish on it. We're lobbying as hard as we can."
Clearly, Ellis' lobbying paid off. And the Broncos are excited for the opportunity. This will be the franchise's second time playing London, losing 24-16 at Wembley Stadium in 2010.
"It's good for the organization," Ellis said. "It's good for branding purposes, but it's also good for the team. It brings the team together. I think the period of time where they kind of have a mini training camp, gather, be together, have all the meals together, socialize together, practice, get ready for a game. It's a good experience for teams. Everybody that's gone over has liked it."
The Broncos' full schedule will be released May 12.