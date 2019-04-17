The Denver Broncos will open the season on "Monday Night Football," according to the NFL schedule released Wednesday.
The Broncos opener against the Oakland Raiders is one of two Monday games in Week 1 of the season, joining Houston at New Orleans.
In Week 7, "Thursday Night Football" heads to Denver when the Broncos host Kansas City for the first of two meetings with the Chiefs.
The Broncos' bye is Week 10, following a visit from the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
After a visit to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15 for a second meeting with the Chiefs, the Broncos will close the season at home against Detroit and Oakland.
Denver Broncos 2019 schedule
Week 1 - Sept. 9
at Oakland - "Monday Night Football"
Week 2 - Sept. 15
vs. Chicago
Week 3 - Sept. 22
At Green Bay
Week 4 - Sept. 29
vs. Jacksonville
Week 5 - Oct. 6
at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6 - Oct. 13
vs. Tennessee
Week 7 - Oct. 17
vs. Kansas City - "Thursday Night Football"
Week 8 - Oct. 27
at Indianapolis
Week 9 - Nov. 3
vs. Cleveland
Week 10
bye
Week 11 - Nov. 17
at Minnesota
Week 12 - Nov. 24
at Buffalo
Week 13 - Dec. 1
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14 - Dec. 8
At Houston
Week 15 - Dec. 15
at Kansas City
Week 16 - Dec. 21/22
vs. Detroit
Week 17 - Dec. 29
vs. Oakland