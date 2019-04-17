Broncos Raiders Football
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., on Monday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Denver Broncos will open the season on "Monday Night Football," according to the NFL schedule released Wednesday.

The Broncos opener against the Oakland Raiders is one of two Monday games in Week 1 of the season, joining Houston at New Orleans.

In Week 7, "Thursday Night Football" heads to Denver when the Broncos host Kansas City for the first of two meetings with the Chiefs.

The Broncos' bye is Week 10, following a visit from the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

After a visit to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15 for a second meeting with the Chiefs, the Broncos will close the season at home against Detroit and Oakland.

Denver Broncos 2019 schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 9

at Oakland - "Monday Night Football"

Week 2 - Sept. 15

vs. Chicago

Week 3 - Sept. 22

At Green Bay

Week 4 - Sept. 29

vs. Jacksonville

Week 5 - Oct. 6

at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 - Oct. 13

vs. Tennessee

Week 7 - Oct. 17

vs. Kansas City - "Thursday Night Football"

Week 8 - Oct. 27

at Indianapolis

Week 9 - Nov. 3

vs. Cleveland

Week 10

bye

Week 11 - Nov. 17

at Minnesota

Week 12 - Nov. 24

at Buffalo

Week 13 - Dec. 1

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14 - Dec. 8

At Houston

Week 15 - Dec. 15

at Kansas City

Week 16 - Dec. 21/22

vs. Detroit

Week 17 -  Dec. 29

vs. Oakland

