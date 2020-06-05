DENVER — The Broncos are joining the protests.
Saturday, members of the Broncos organization will join and lead the ongoing protests that have erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The Broncos are scheduled to be joined by Denver mayor Michael Hancock and various government officials at the state Capitol building at 12:30 p.m., The Gazette has learned.
Then, at 3 p.m., team members will appear at War Memorial Park for another protest against police brutality in a ceremony called "Flowers for Floyd." It is unclear which members of the team — or staff or coaches — will be involved in the event.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said earlier this week he hoped to organize a protest alongside his teammates.
"I think it may be a thing where we need to get out and we need to maybe put together our own march, so that these kids and everybody in these communities can actually see us and see where there to help them," Jackson said.