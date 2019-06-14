DENVER — Pat Bowlen was about Broncos fans. Next week, Broncos fans can be about Pat Bowlen.
The Denver Broncos are hosting a public tribute to the late team owner, who died on Thursday at the age of 75. The open house at Broncos Stadium at Mile High goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The tribute is open to the public and will take place in the United Club Level West Lounge. Fans are asked to park in Lot C or Lot J and enter through Gate 2. The event will feature memorabilia, photos and videos from Bowlen's 35 years as Broncos owner.
A private funeral service is scheduled for June 24.