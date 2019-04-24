If you’re a fan of both skiing and football, you’re in luck. The Denver Broncos will be announcing their day 3 draft picks of the NFL draft live from the base of Mary Jane at Winter Park Resort.
According to the official Facebook event page, the soiree will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. It will be a full-blown celebration, featuring giveaways, special guests, and more.
Tickets can be purchased here for $59 and there’s also a special 30% discount on lodging available.
Last year, the Broncos hosted part of their draft party live from Casa Bonita.
Here’s a look at the current picks the Broncos will be making during Day 3, according to Matt Wiley at Gazette Sports.
Round 1: 10th-overall pick
Round 2: 41st-overall pick
Round 3: 71st-overall pick
DAY 3 PICKS
Round 4: 125th-overall pick (from Houston)
Round 5: 148th-overall pick, 156th-overall pick (from Minnesota)
Round 6: 182nd-overall pick
Round 7: 237th-overall pick (from Houston)