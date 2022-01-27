DENVER — The Broncos have their guy.
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be the next head coach of the Broncos, The Gazette confirmed Thursday morning. It will be a four-year contract.
The Broncos interviewed 10 candidates before settling on Hackett to replace Vic Fangio, who was fired after three seasons as head coach. General Manager George Paton was thorough in his search, bringing Hackett to Denver on Monday for a second interview that lasted over eight hours. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell were expected to also have second interviews, but after an impressive day Monday, Paton and the Broncos finalized the deal late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The Jaguars were expected to have a second interview with Hackett for their head coaching vacancy before Paton offered him the Broncos' job Wednesday night.
Hackett, 42, has extensive offensive coordinator experience with the Bills (2013-14), Jaguars (2016-18) and Packers (2019-21), but this will be his first head coaching job. Hackett began his NFL coaching career in Tampa Bay under Jon Gruden and has since worked under other coaches such as Doug Marrone in Buffalo and Jacksonville and Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Hackett is known around the league as a bright offensive mind with charismatic personality, easily connecting with players at each of his stops.
Part of Hackett's appeal is that he could help the Broncos lure Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or other veteran quarterbacks who may be on the trade market this offseason like Seattle’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.
"He's a great coach," Rodgers said of Hackett Jan. 11 on the Pat McAfee Show. "I love spending time with him. He's a fantastic teacher. He's incredible in front of the room."
Whether or not he brings a quarterback with him is yet to be seen, but for right now, the Broncos are happy they found their next leader.